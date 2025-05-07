DCSO helps Nashvillians with spring cleaning projects by offering free bulk item pick-up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Work smarter - not harder. You've probably heard that saying, and the Davidson County Sheriff's Office stands ready to help you do that!

The department offers a bulk item pick service - for free - to residents of Davidson County. They do it five days a week. You just have to get the item to your curb, and give them a call.

NewsChannel 5 Anchor Carrie Sharp learned more from Jon Adams with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office about just how fast they move to get those items off the street.

"If our calls are low, most the time they can be out there the next day. In some cases, if we have a really high call demand, it may be three or four days before they can make it out there. It's just another example of the Sheriff's drive to help our agency give back and serve the community."

There is a long list of items they take - from refrigerators to furniture - and a few they won't, like building materials and tires.

To see that list or to schedule a pick up, click here or call (615) 880-3897.

