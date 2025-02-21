Dead ball: Vote on possible indoor Brentwood pickleball, tennis facility in limbo

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those in Brentwood will not get the chance to vote on a multi-million dollar pickleball and tennis facility — at least not yet.

It's a debate that started years ago, and it appears will stretch into another year.

I asked questions to find out why and why folks are frustrated. I discovered it’s not an issue about the sport. In fact, there’s a large support for recreation in Brentwood.

But it's an issue that's gotten wrapped up in cross-court political red tape.

He's not a pickleball pro but longtime Brentwood neighbor Devin McClendon said he's followed the conversation and wanted to do something to elevate their voices.

He showed us an online, unofficial petition he created for Brentwood residents to fill out.

“I had people calling asking 'Do you mind if I send your link to my friends?'” said McClendon. “Within a month, maybe a week, five weeks we had more than 1,900 verified signatures."

Thousands of neighbors wanted to have a say and cast a vote on the issue.

At question is whether the city should use around $18 million of taxpayer money to fund Brentwood's indoor facility.

With a split commission decision, there won’t be a referendum for Brentwood to vote.

“It’s very disappointing. I’ve had a lot of feedback from folks who said I’m so disappointed. They didn’t hear us,” said McClendon.

Commissioner Nelson Andrews said there could eventually be a vote on the indoor facility but it will likely become a campaign issue for those running for office first.

"There’s a lot of political posturing going on,” Nelson said. "I feel like it’s getting tried in the court of public opinion which is not a good measure of the real will of the citizens. I’m frustrated. The process seems to be a lot of back-room conversation."

The volley continues with no decision, no vote scheduled, money allocated in the budget and seats up for election on the board.

There are a couple of paths where neighbors could vote on the future of the facility.

The council would need to vote to hold a special election on the question or add it to the primary election ballot scheduled for 2026.

If you have thoughts on this story email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com