Dead body found at Stones River Greenway Saturday morning

Metro Police block entrance to Stones River greenway where body was found
Posted at 11:44 AM, Sep 17, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dead body was found at the Stones River Greenway, near Two Rivers Middle School and the KR Harrington Water Treatment Plant, on Saturday morning.

Bystanders on the scene said they believed a cyclist was hit and killed by a car, but police have not confirmed these reports.

The people that found the body are talking to police.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 5 will update as we learn more.

