NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dead body was found in Crieve Hall in Nashville Thursday morning.

According to Metro police, the body of a deceased female was located just after 7 a.m. on the Farrell Parkway railroad overpass, near John Overton High School.

An investigation has begun; however, MNPD said it is still too early to tell if foul play is involved.

At the time of writing, no other details have been released.

