Deadline approaching for Tennessee Promise scholarship applications

WTVF
File Photo
Tennessee Promise
Posted at 9:10 PM, Oct 25, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The deadline for high school seniors to apply for a Tennessee Promise scholarship is just one week away.

Students will have until November 1 to apply for the program, which can help cover the costs of tuition and mandatory fees that aren't always covered by other types of scholarships. The Tennessee Promise scholarship can be used at any of the state's 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology or other eligible institutions that offer an associate degree program.

For more information on the scholarship and how to apply, click here.

