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Deadline for winter storm vegetation to be placed outside for removal announced

Volunteers help Tennessee neighbors clean up after devastating winter storm
WTVF
Richmond Blackwell, volunteer with Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief<br/>
Volunteers help Tennessee neighbors clean up after devastating winter storm
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NDOT has announced a deadline for winter storm vegetation to be placed outside for removal.

Residents are asked to place all vegetation out for collection by the end of the day on Sunday, April 19th.

NDOT crews are working on a second round of collections, and after a third and final round of service, the department will announce a date for regular brush collection.

Vegetation debris should not block fire hydrants, storm drains, drainage ditches, culverts, alleys, sidewalks, bike lanes, car travel lanes or other essential infrastructure.

If you require assistance, you're asked to call 211 or visit nashvilleresponds.com.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

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