Deadline for wreath donations at Nashville National Cemetery approaching

More than 30,000 gravesites still need $17 wreaths for December 13 ceremony
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — December 2 marks the final opportunity to participate in a meaningful holiday tradition that honors fallen soldiers at Nashville National Cemetery.

Tuesday is the deadline to sponsor a wreath through Senior Veterans Inc., the nonprofit coordinating local donations for Wreaths Across America. More than 30,000 grave sites at the cemetery still need sponsored wreaths.

Each wreath costs $17 and will be placed during a public ceremony on December 13. The event is one of 3,100 ceremonies Wreaths Across America conducts annually across the country.

Those interested in donating can visit NashvilleHonor.com to sponsor a wreath before tonight's deadline.

