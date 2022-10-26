Watch Now
News

Actions

Deadline to apply to vote by mail for the general election is November 1

Voting methods vary by state, mail-in voting increasing
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mail box in Omaha, Neb. A U.S. judge on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide. The judge called them "a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service" before the November election. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Voting methods vary by state, mail-in voting increasing
Posted at 4:40 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 05:40:15-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you plan to vote by mail for the November Election, the deadline is less than a week away on November 1.

Those eligible still include people who are vulnerable to COVID, their caretakers and household. The option was in place during the 2020 election and will remain in place this year. It's a specification that was the result of a court battle two years ago.

Completed absentee ballots must then be mailed in time for the county election commission to receive them no later than the close of polls on Election Day.

This does not apply to first-time voters who are required to vote in person. A federal judge had blocked the requirement for the 2020 general election amid the pandemic, but an appeals court reinstated it last year.

Election Day is less than two weeks away on November 8. Early voting runs through November 3.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap