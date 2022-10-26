Deadline to apply to vote by mail for the general election is November 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you plan to vote by mail for the November Election, the deadline is less than a week away on November 1.

Those eligible still include people who are vulnerable to COVID, their caretakers and household. The option was in place during the 2020 election and will remain in place this year. It's a specification that was the result of a court battle two years ago.

Completed absentee ballots must then be mailed in time for the county election commission to receive them no later than the close of polls on Election Day.

This does not apply to first-time voters who are required to vote in person. A federal judge had blocked the requirement for the 2020 general election amid the pandemic, but an appeals court reinstated it last year.

Election Day is less than two weeks away on November 8. Early voting runs through November 3.