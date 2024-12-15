Deadly confrontation: Officer and suspect both lose lives in violent encounter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say, around 3 pm on Saturday Daniel Jeremiah Holmes attacked officer/deputy Rick Finley around the 100 block of New Bethel Rd. Then Holmes shot Officer Finley several times and ended up killing the officer.

Lieutenant Ron Pilkington of the Selmer Police Department arrived at the scene moments after Officer Finley was shot drew his weapon and fired and struck Holmes which ended up killing him.

