Deadly crash on I-40 Eastbound at mile marker 98, large beam across the roadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Highway Patrol is working on clearing a deadly crash on I-40 Eastbound at mile marker 98.

The crash involved an oversized load and at least two other CMVs. A large beam is across the roadway. You should expect extended closures.

Check the latest traffic conditions below:

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.