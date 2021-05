HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fiery crash closed eastbound lanes of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard in Hendersonville. One person was killed in the crash.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday between Gallatin Pike and New Shackle Island Road.

Details of the wreck were not yet known. Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) officials said the vehicle caught fire after the crash. The driver was killed.

Eastbound lanes were closed for much of the morning but have since reopened.