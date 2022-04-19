Deadly hit-and-run in North Nashville under investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A person was killed in a hit and run in North Nashville overnight.

Limited details on the crash have been released, but Metro police said a person was hit just before 10 p.m. on Monday near Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard and Wheless Street. The person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Officers believe the car involved in the crash was a white Mitsubishi Crossover or a similar small SUV, with a spare tire attached to the back.

The investigation is ongoing. Metro police said they will be checking cameras in the area to help learn what happened.