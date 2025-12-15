Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
50  WX Alerts 15  Closings/Delays
News

Actions

Deadly house fire reported south of Madison Monday morning

thumbnail_processed-370072D8-6941-49D7-9020-205392FFEA57.jpg
WTVF
thumbnail_processed-370072D8-6941-49D7-9020-205392FFEA57.jpg
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire officials are investigating a deadly fire that left one person dead on Monday.

According to Nashville Fire, the fire began at 4708 Tanglewood Drive just after 2 a.m. One person was found deceased and another individual was likely not there during the fire.

This is breaking news information, we will update as we learn more information.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Autistic teen creates coloring book to benefit animals, Nashville Zoo

If you're looking for a stocking stuffer, here's a cool idea from an autistic teen to help benefit the Nashville Zoo. I had a chance to see some of Will Woods' work as a judge for Bellevue's Holidays in the Vue Christmas parade.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.