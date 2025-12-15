Deadly house fire reported south of Madison Monday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire officials are investigating a deadly fire that left one person dead on Monday.
According to Nashville Fire, the fire began at 4708 Tanglewood Drive just after 2 a.m. One person was found deceased and another individual was likely not there during the fire.
This is breaking news information, we will update as we learn more information.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
