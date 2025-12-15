Deadly house fire reported south of Madison Monday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire officials are investigating a deadly fire that left one person dead on Monday.

According to Nashville Fire, the fire began at 4708 Tanglewood Drive just after 2 a.m. One person was found deceased and another individual was likely not there during the fire.

This is breaking news information, we will update as we learn more information.

