Watch
News

Actions

Deadly multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-40 in Putnam County

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 4:13 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 17:13:37-05

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of Interstate 40 in Putnam County was temporarily shut down on Wednesday afternoon following a deadly multi-vehicle crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said three vehicles were involved in a crash in the westbound lanes near mile marker 298, which is west of Monterey.

The crash shut down all the westbound lanes for some time, but as of 3:45 p.m., at least one lane has reopened.

Limited details on what caused the crash were released as THP is still working to determine what happened.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap