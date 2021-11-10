Deadly multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-40 in Putnam County

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of Interstate 40 in Putnam County was temporarily shut down on Wednesday afternoon following a deadly multi-vehicle crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said three vehicles were involved in a crash in the westbound lanes near mile marker 298, which is west of Monterey.

The crash shut down all the westbound lanes for some time, but as of 3:45 p.m., at least one lane has reopened.

Limited details on what caused the crash were released as THP is still working to determine what happened.