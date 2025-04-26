Fatal plane crash in White County claims multiple lives

WHITE CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A tragic plane crash occurred Saturday afternoon in White County, resulting in the deaths of three individuals.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the plane descended from the sky and landed in a field, striking a creek bank along Almyra Road.

Authorities are currently on-site and are awaiting the arrival of the NTSB and FAA investigators.

