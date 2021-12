NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Antioch left one man dead.

Metro Police say the shooting took place at 1115 Arbor Knoll Boulevard just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

One man was killed and according to police there is no suspect in custody at this time.

No further details have been released but Newschannel 5 will keep you updated as we learn more information.