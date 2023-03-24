Watch Now
Deadly shooting in the Nations involving Metro police under investigation

WTVF - Levi Ismail
Posted at 6:11 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 19:15:28-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A deadly shooting in the Nations involving the Metro Nashville Police Department is under investigation.

Metro police are at the scene of the shooting on California Avenue. Police spokesperson Don Aaron is headed to the scene.

So far, NewsChannel 5 isn't sure of the identity of the shooter at this time.

We are updating this story with updates as soon as possible. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.

