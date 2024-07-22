Deadly weekend on Nashville roadways: two pedestrians killed, one injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — This past weekend proved deadly and dangerous for pedestrians in Nashville, with three separate crashes resulting in two fatalities and one serious injury.

Authorities are currently searching for the driver responsible for one of these tragic incidents.

Susan and James Bell received a shocking phone call on Saturday that their son, Daniel Bell, had been struck by a car while attempting to cross Clarksville Pike near Buena Vista Pike.

“It was just very, very startling to get a phone call from a stranger,” said Susan Bell. “And I really, really wanted to thank that stranger who took the time to pick up my son's phone and to call me and his wife minutes after this happened so we would know what was going on.”

Bystanders stopped to assist Daniel, but the driver who hit him fled the scene.

Daniel is currently recovering in the hospital with a broken wrist, leg, and shin. He also suffered the loss of several teeth and a split nose, but his parents are grateful he survived.

“He was very lucky that people stopped to help. The car did not stop; it was weaving in and out of traffic and never stopped,” Bell said.

The weekend saw additional pedestrian tragedies. On Saturday night, a 48-year-old man was fatally struck while walking on Gallatin Pike at Walton Lane. The driver there stayed at the scene.

The following day, a man using a motorized wheelchair in an unmarked crosswalk near Myatt Drive and Roosevelt Avenue was hit and killed by an SUV driver who also did not stop. Police later located the driver, who now faces charges.

“Nearly every weekend you hear about these incidents, and I don't know what needs to be done but something needs to be done,” Bell said.

So far in 2024, there have been 17 fatal pedestrian crashes in Nashville. The Bell family hopes their experience serves as a wake-up call for the community.

In Daniel's case, witnesses followed the fleeing car and provided information to the police, who have since located the vehicle. It is currently being processed as evidence, but no arrest has been made yet.

