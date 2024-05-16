Watch Now
Deadly wrong way driver crash causes backups along I-65 near mile marker 94

Posted at 5:58 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 08:16:20-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigators are at the scene of a crash on I-65 involving a tractor trailer and a wrong way driver.

This is near mile marker 94.

The two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes and there is at least one death reported.

Right now northbound traffic is being detoured off of I-65 north at Old Hickory Boulevard.

Any vehicles that were "trapped" behind the diversion route have been allowed to pass by so there's no one "stuck" there right now.

I-65 has since reopened.


