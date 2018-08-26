Dean Discusses Veterans' Issues At Town Hall Meeting

MADISON, Tenn. - Veterans’ issues took center stage at a town hall meeting in Madison.

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean took part in the event Sunday at the Farmers’ Market.

Dean said the goal was to talk about what Tennessee can do to help veterans and answer questions.

He added voters he’s talked to are very interested in public education, economic opportunities, and healthcare. He has a busy campaign schedule planned leading up to the November election.

“We'll just keep moving around, and seeing Tennesseans, and talking about issues, and hearing their thoughts,” Dean said.

Dean is running against Republican Bill Lee who has also been staying busy on the campaign trail ahead of the November election.