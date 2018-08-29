Death Investigation Underway In East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A death investigation has gotten underway after a body was found in East Nashville.
Metro Nashville Police officers were called to the scene on South 5th Street near Crutcher Street early Wednesday morning.
Officials on the scene confirmed a body was found near a parking lot. Crime scene tape has been placed around a large portion of the area.
No additional details were known.
Police are scene at James Cayce Homes in East Nashville after a body was found near a parking lot. Investigation is under way. We will keep you update on @NC5 pic.twitter.com/fXOseb0tAU— Mo Haider (@mhaider_NC5) August 29, 2018