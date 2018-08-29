Death Investigation Underway In East Nashville

A death investigation has gotten underway after a body was found in East Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A death investigation has gotten underway after a body was found in East Nashville. 

Metro Nashville Police officers were called to the scene on South 5th Street near Crutcher Street early Wednesday morning.   

Officials on the scene confirmed a body was found near a parking lot. Crime scene tape has been placed around a large portion of the area. 

No additional details were known. 

