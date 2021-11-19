Watch
Death sentence removed over inmate's mental disability claim

Tennessee Department of Correction/AP
FILE - This file photo provided by Tennessee Department of Correction shows Tennessee death row inmate Pervis Payne. Payne on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, asked the governor to commute his sentence to life in prison, or, at the very least, to postpone his execution until lawmakers can fix a loophole that prevents him from presenting evidence of intellectual disability to avoid execution. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP, File)
Pervis Payne
Posted at 7:19 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 20:19:53-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A prosecutor says a Tennessee inmate will no longer face execution over the slayings of a mother and daughter more than 30 years ago because of claims that he is intellectually disabled.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced that Pervis Payne will instead face two consecutive life sentences in prison.

Weirich said her office received information last week that the state's expert “could not say that Payne’s intellectual functioning is outside the range for intellectual disability.”

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2002 found executions of the intellectually disabled violate the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill this summer making Tennessee’s law retroactive in prohibiting the execution of the intellectually disabled.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
