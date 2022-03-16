Debut young adult novel 'Time to Scrap' self-published by LaVergne High School student on Amazon

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Amazon now boasts the debut publication of Chris Steadman, a senior at LaVergne High School.

The self-published young adult novel, "Time to Scrap," focuses on themes of strength, struggle and growth.

The novel's plot centers around a black teen steeped in the throes of poverty, gangs and violence who must enter a fighting tournament to save himself and his family.

"While it may sound like and seem like a video game, he has to face the harsh reality of life along the way and deal with the negatives and positives while still getting stronger,” Steadman said.

Rutherford County Schools

Steadman wanted to write a book to share his enthusiasm for reading and writing with others.

“Many kids like me in my community just want to do sports, or music, but this is different and can show them and inspire them to do different things,” Steadman said.

“It can also encourage younger people and teens to read. Many don’t see it as ‘cool,’ but if they see someone like them doing it, then maybe they would see it differently," said Steadman.

Interested readers of the 133-page book can purchase it on Amazon or read the digital version at no cost on Kindle.