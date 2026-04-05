Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
News

Actions

Decatur man charged in Meigs County fatal shooting

T
WTVF, FILE photo
T
Posted

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Meigs County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents, working alongside the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, began investigating the shooting at the request of 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson. The incident happened Saturday evening at a home in the 400 block of Shiloh Road in Decatur.

When deputies arrived, they found Jeffery Kendall Barton, 58, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, authorities identified Tyler Steven Meadows, 32, as the person responsible for Barton’s death.

On Sunday morning, agents obtained a warrant charging Meadows with second-degree murder. He was taken into custody and booked into the Meigs County Jail.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.