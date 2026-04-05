Decatur man charged in Meigs County fatal shooting

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Meigs County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents, working alongside the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, began investigating the shooting at the request of 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson. The incident happened Saturday evening at a home in the 400 block of Shiloh Road in Decatur.

When deputies arrived, they found Jeffery Kendall Barton, 58, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, authorities identified Tyler Steven Meadows, 32, as the person responsible for Barton’s death.

On Sunday morning, agents obtained a warrant charging Meadows with second-degree murder. He was taken into custody and booked into the Meigs County Jail.