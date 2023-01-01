Watch Now
Decaturville man arrested in connection to three fires

Posted at 1:57 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 14:57:03-05

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Decaturville man was arrested in connection to three structure fires after an investigation by the TBI and the Decatur County Sheriff's Office.

Decatur County Sheriff's Office, Decatur County Fire Department, and TBI agents investigated two business fires and a house fire early Sunday morning.

Agents and investigators determined the fires had been intentionally set.

Arrest warrants for Kris Leslie Warner, 64, were obtained, and he was charged with four counts of burglary and three counts of arson.

Warner was booked into the Decatur County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Kris Warner

