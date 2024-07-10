Decherd Alderman Justin Stubblefield and his wife arrested on drug charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Decherd City Alderman and his wife have been arrested on drug charges, it was announced on Wednesday.

The 12th Judicial Drug Task Force began investigating the overdose deaths of William Horton and Myles Kincaid which happened in Franklin County in April 2022.

Following an investigation with the Decherd Police Department, DTF agents have charged Justin and Paige Stubblefield with one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Oxycodone. Stubblefield was also charged with one county of money laundering based on financial transactions during the drug distribution.

On July 9, the Stubblefields were arrested and booked into the Franklin County Jail.

The investigation into the overdose deaths continues as investigators work to charge those responsible with their deaths.