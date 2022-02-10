Decommissioned Metro cop charged with sexual battery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A now decommissioned Metro Nashville Police Department is charged with one count of sexual battery.

Authorities said Brian Woodard surrendered himself Wednesday evening after the grand jury indictment came down.

The incident in question stemmed from Woodard allegedly inappropriately touching a woman last July 31 while watching a movie off-duty at the Belcourt Theater.

Police said Woodard, 36, is accused of touching the left buttock of a 21-year-old woman seated on the same row as him, as she leaned over to her right. The woman and her fiance provided police with a physical description of Woodard, and he was later identified as the suspect in the case a few days later due to his membership at the Belcourt.

The department decommissioned Woodard in early August as a result of the criminal investigation by MNPD Sex Crimes detectives. He also faces a departmental disciplinary hearing on Monday. He is a 10-year police department veteran and was last assigned to the North Precinct.