Deep Tropics Festival the greenest festival in USA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you into electronic dance music? Do you do your part of keeping the Earth clean and using sustainable materials?

Well, Deep Tropics Music, Art & Style Festival is the best of both worlds. Their mission is "To curate experiences that activate transformation of self, community, and planet."

Deep Tropics is going on for its sixth year and its fifth year at Bicentennial. Continue to strive to provide a festival that brings the community together and promotes a cleaner environment.

"The intention behind the festival is to promote connection, discovery, community, and sustainability. We have three really unique stages with programming that run simultaneously and give the patrons multiple diverse options of music happening. There's also a sustainability theme tied into each stage at the Meru amphitheater. We're promoting the mayor's public transportation plan for Nashville. The Lotus stage has a water theme and we're partnered with Tennessee River Keepers which focuses on water conservation and river cleanup." Blake & Joel said.

On August 15th, the day before the festival, they are hosting their first Sustainability Summit that brings together industry professionals, government officials, & citizens across diverse sectors to connect, inspire, and showcase regenerative solutions.

The two-day festival will hand out reusable cups, and not have trash cans at the event. "We ensure everything is either recyclable or compostable. We divert 96% of our waste from the landfill. That's really the ethos and just the heartbeat of everything." Blake & Joel said

"Over the five years of the festival, we've planted 80,000 trees in our goal is to plant 100,000 trees by the end of this year. Those are actually planted in Africa with our partners, trees for the future." Blake & Joel said.

With some major headliners at all three stages. You don't want to miss out!

Each stage name has a different meaning to them and you can read below to see what they mean.

Meru:

Symbolizing a temple and communal unity, the “Meru” stage will welcome grammy award winning melodic house artist Cassian, Anjunadeep star Marsh, Cuban house DJ & Space Miami resident Maloné, hit singer-songwriter & multi-instrumentalist Elderbrook, among others. Enveloped in saturated greens and warm fire accents, reflecting its house music roots and the spiritual journey of its attendees, Meru is the largest community space where energy and emotion merge, inviting festival-goers to a sanctuary of sound and togetherness.

Lotus:

The bass fueled “Lotus” stage embodies a tropical lagoon atmosphere, adorned in purples, blues, and cool greens. It will feature forward thinking duo Memba, Nightbass & Deadbeats favorite Taiki Nulight, explosive artist Cool Customer (whose edit of Eve & Gwen Stefani’s “Blow Ya Mind” has supported at the stages of Ultra, EDC, HARD Summer and more), and two sets from buzzing drum & bass artist Rohaan. This stage is an airy yet high-energy experience, symbolized by the resilient and transformative lotus flower, offering a raw, transcendent escape into the world of deep bass and rhythmic beats.

Congo Soundsytem:

The final immersive stage, known as the “Congo Soundsystem” is staged within 360 degrees of stone columns that gives an ancient, mini stonehenge feeling under a shaded tree canopy. It features acid house/techno queen Hiroko Yamamura, and acclaimed record label, fashion label and inclusive party brand He.She.They. Also joining are ‘Art with Me’ Festival co-founder Matt Caines, rising Amapiano talent DJ Dainty, who finds inspiration in the rich tapestry of Congolese tribal music, stating "Comme chez nous au Congo il en a beaucoup" (Like back home in Congo, there's so much)”, along with Nashville house duo Lux Velour and plenty more.

Tickets are on sale and you don't miss your chance to support artists and promote a clean environment in the same place at Deep Tropics.

Deep Tropics DT music lineup

