Deer and drought: challenges for Middle Tennessee’s pumpkin season

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Some areas of Middle Tennessee received a much-needed drizzle today, but the region's crops are still grappling with worsening drought conditions.

The situation has proved particularly challenging for The Hermitage, the historic home of Andrew Jackson, where deer and dry weather have wreaked havoc on this year's pumpkin harvest.

Kimberly Cooper, the garden manager at The Hermitage, expressed concern over the impact of the drought on their annual Jack-Son Lantern Carving event, scheduled for September 28.

“They were growing. They were putting out flowers, because without the flowers, you're not going to get your pumpkin. And they were pretty prolific, even with the drought, because we were bringing in water to them. So, we're doing pretty well putting out the pumpkins and then deer,” she said.

Despite the efforts to irrigate, the staff faced an unexpected challenge: hungry deer.

Cooper recounted last year’s devastation, where deer decimated the cotton crops, and this year, they turned their attention to the corn and pumpkins.

“There were no survivors. Even when at the worst of it, there was, like, still one that they hadn't touched. I'm like, maybe this one will make it. And the next morning, it was demolished,” Cooper said.

With no luck in finding backup pumpkins, The Hermitage posted a cancellation notice for the carving event.

However, help arrived from an unexpected source: Music City Farms. After struggling to find replacement pumpkins, Cooper received a generous offer from Clay Jones, the owner of the farm, who donated 100 pumpkins to keep the event on track.

“They reached out. We got in contact with them, and they were just, like, however many you need. I want to make this happen,” said Cooper.

The Jack-Son Lantern Carving event is set for September 28 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and a Grounds Pass is included with the purchase of each ticket. Mansion Tours can be included as an upgrade.



In addition to supporting local events, Music City Farms will host its 29th annual Harvest Moon Festival on October 26, featuring local vendors and live music. Details can be found on their social media and website.

