Defendant acquitted in Kaufman murder trial remains locked up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A jury found DeVaunte Hill guilty of second degree murder in the road rage shooting of Caitlyn Kaufman Tuesday. He faces up to 25 years in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for March 3.

However, the jury found James Cowan, the driver of the car, not guilty — a complete acquittal.

It was unclear if Cowan would be immediately released from the Davidson County jail and go home after spending the past two years behind bars awaiting trial.

Authorities say when Cowan was arrested for the murder of Kaufman two years ago, he was found to be in possession of narcotics and guns. He is already a convicted felon.

So, in addition to the murder charge, Cowan also faced charges for drug possession and felon in possession of gun. Those charges remain active.

The U.S. Attorney’s office has put a hold on Cowan in the Davidson County jail. They plan to prosecute him in federal court.

Cowan's case will be transferred and prosecutors say they will ask the judge to keep him locked up until his federal trial, which could be months down the road.

If convicted of the gun and drug charges in federal court, Cowan could face up to 25 years in federal prison.