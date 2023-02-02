Watch Now
News

Actions

Defendant acquitted in Kaufman murder trial remains locked up

James Edward Cowan
MNPD
James Edward Cowan named as suspect in Caitlyn Kaufman murder.<br/>Photo provided by Metro Nashville Police Department
James Edward Cowan
Posted at 6:25 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 19:25:00-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A jury found DeVaunte Hill guilty of second degree murder in the road rage shooting of Caitlyn Kaufman Tuesday. He faces up to 25 years in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for March 3.

However, the jury found James Cowan, the driver of the car, not guilty — a complete acquittal.

It was unclear if Cowan would be immediately released from the Davidson County jail and go home after spending the past two years behind bars awaiting trial.

Authorities say when Cowan was arrested for the murder of Kaufman two years ago, he was found to be in possession of narcotics and guns. He is already a convicted felon.

So, in addition to the murder charge, Cowan also faced charges for drug possession and felon in possession of gun. Those charges remain active.

The U.S. Attorney’s office has put a hold on Cowan in the Davidson County jail. They plan to prosecute him in federal court.

Cowan's case will be transferred and prosecutors say they will ask the judge to keep him locked up until his federal trial, which could be months down the road.

If convicted of the gun and drug charges in federal court, Cowan could face up to 25 years in federal prison.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap