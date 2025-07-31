Defending champion to unveil custom Gibson guitar for Music City Grand Prix winner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Defending champion Colton Herta is set to unveil this year's custom-made Gibson guitar trophy for the upcoming Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix on Thursday morning.

Herta, driver of the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda for Andretti Global, visited Nashville on Thursday to preview the event scheduled for Labor Day Weekend, August 30-31, at Nashville Superspeedway.

The custom Gibson guitar has become a signature trophy for the Music City Grand Prix winner, reflecting Nashville's rich musical heritage. Last year, Herta himself hoisted the unique guitar trophy after his victory.

The 2025 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix will serve as the season finale for both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone for the second straight year, following its transition from the downtown street circuit last year.

Watch the video to get a detailed explanation of what the prize means to Colton Herta and other drivers. They will race for it at the Music City Grand Prix season finale.

