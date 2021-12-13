Dekalb Co. Schools dealing with gun violence threat at elementary school

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a message to parents Sunday evening, Dekalb County Schools informed families that a student had threatened to bring a gun to one of its campuses.

The threat was against Dekalb West Elementary School, according to messages provided to NewsChannel 5. Families were informed the campus would operate on a regular schedule and was secure despite the threat.

"We would like to thank the local authorities and our SRO officer for a quick response to the allegations," the school district stated in its message to parents. "The threat has been taken seriously and responded to properly. We are unable to provide more details at this time due to an ongoing investigation by the authorities. We have taken precautions to keep all students, faculty and staff safe."

A direct response from the district's superintendent wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.