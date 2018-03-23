DeKalb County Man Placed On TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials in multiple states have been searching for a wanted DeKalb County man. He has now been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Reports stated 32-year-old David Paul Vaughn has been wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI for aggravated burglary and theft of more than $1000 following a crime on January 9.

In Indiana, Vaughn has been a suspect in a vehicle theft, and he’s wanted in connection to a home invasion and an assault on a law enforcement officer in Boone County, Kentucky.

In Escambia County, Florida, Vaughn has been wanted in an armed robbery.

Reports stated he may be traveling in a blue Dodge Durango with Tennessee license plate 8B82R6.

Authorities confirmed Vaughn has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He has warrants in Wilson County for violation of probation and was last seen in the Mt. Juliet area.

Vaughn was described as standing around 5’8’’ tall and weighing approximately 330 pounds with brown hair, a shaved head, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Vaughn’s whereabouts has been urged to call the TBI at 1-800-824-3463. A reward of up to $2,500 has been offered for information that leads to his arrest.