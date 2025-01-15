DeKalb County missing woman's body found a mile from her home two years later

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two years later, the body of a missing woman in DeKalb County was found last weekend by two hunters in a wooded area.

Brittany Miller, 31, went missing two and a half years ago. Her body was discovered in an area off of Man Hill Road in the Snow Hill community, Sheriff Patrick Ray said.

Miller went missing on July 4, 2022.

There were several search efforts in the community around her home, with no trace of Miller. But her body was found more than a mile across Highway 70 from her home.

The state medical examiner confirmed the identity through medical records and Miller's family has been notified. There is no word at this point on how Miller died.

Now, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will handle the death investigation.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com.