DeKalb County student charged with making threat of violence against school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old student at DeKalb County High School has been charged with the felony offense of making a threat of mass violence on school property.

According to Sheriff Patrick Ray, there were rumors among students on a bus Wednesday about a possible shooting planned for Thursday. This drew the attention of another students on the bus who alerted the principal by email.

The principal then contacted the SRO who in turn notified the sheriff’s department.

An investigation to identify who made the threat was conducted and while the student was not on the bus, investigators learned his name and went to his parents’ home to inform them and to confront him.

The teen admitted to making the threat, but no weapons or threatening notes were found in his room. Officials said he did not state whether he intended to carry out the threat or if the threat was directed at anyone in particular.

The investigation further found that the boy had warned another student not to attend school Thursday because he intended to bring a gun and carry out a shooting, something his brother couldn’t do last year.

The boy’s brother was charged with threats of mass violence against DCHS on September 18, 2024.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Smithville Police will be providing extra security at all DeKalb County Schools on Thursday, August 28.

