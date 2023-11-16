Delegates of Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville share experiences from D.C. 'March for Israel'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During a press conference Wednesday, local students, rabbis and community leaders gathered at the Gordon Jewish Community Center. They were among the 60 member delegation who attended the March for Israel in Washington D.C.

"I think the most important part of what it is to be part of a Jewish community is to make sure that nobody ever feels alone," said Rabbi Dan Horwitz, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville.

"Some of the people that we expected to stand with us in this moment haven't," President of the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville, Leslie Kirby, said.

Nearly 300,000 people attend the rally at the National Mall. Jewish Federation from across the country gathered, including family and friends of 240 people held hostage in Gaza.

"The stories of the family members was one of the most poignant moments of the rally for me," said Kirby.

Crowds called for the release of hostages being held in Gaza and an end to antisemitism.

"The immediate gathering, the immediate reinforcement of what we've all been feeling for the past 40 days came out in a rush," said former President of the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville, Fred Zimmerman.

With the help of fund-raising by the Federation, 20 local students also made the trip.

"I come from Nashville obviously where there's a very small Jewish community and it was so empowering to be with all these people that felt the same as me," said student Amalia Strosberg.

"Everyone's voice matters and it doesn't matter what age you are or how old you are, how young you are — you can still make things happen and you have a voice," said student Lyla Binish.

The group said they returned to Nashville with renewed determination.

Leeron Stark Resnick with Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville said, "for Jewish people everywhere things are really scary right now and yesterday after seeing so many people at that rally there is hope. I found hope again."