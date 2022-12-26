Watch Now
Delta flight from Atlanta makes emergency landing in Nashville

Mark J. Terrill/AP
FILE: A Delta Air Lines jet takes off (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 10:41 AM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 11:41:13-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Delta flight from Atlanta heading to California had to make an emergency landing Monday morning in Nashville after a possible engine issue, officials said.

Delta Flight 356 — a 757 Boeing Aircraft — had nearly 200 people on board between passengers and crew.

"As a precaution, they elected to divert to Nashville, where the aircraft landed without incident. Delta is sending another aircraft to pick up those customers and continue their flight. We apologize for the inconvenience and delay to their travel," Delta officials said in a statement.

