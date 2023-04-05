Democrats introduce legislation to address gun safety in Tennessee after The Covenant School shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just one day after Senate Republicans defer gun bills until 2024, Democrats introduced five bills they say will address gun safety.

They made the announcement during a press conference asking their Republican colleagues to join them in this fight. These proposals come nine days after The Covenant School shooting where six people were shot and killed, three victims being 9-year-old children.

During the press conference, they say Republican lawmakers are more focused on distractions rather than tackling the gun issue.

"Instead of us having meaningful conversations, we've we been distracted with the expulsion of some of our members who were speaking out for exactly what the people across the state are begging for us to do. That's action. Take action do something. Now is the time" said Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Nashville.

Democrats said the legislation they are proposing are laws in other states. One was the law in Tennessee until recently. Before 2021, Tennessee required a gun permit for carrying concealed handguns in public spaces. That law was eliminated but Democrats want to bring it back.

The Democrat proposal would repeal a statute allowing adults to carry a handgun, openly or concealed in Tennessee without a permit.

They're also introducing proposals on extreme risk protection. This law would allow families and law enforcement to intervene when a person poses a significant risk to themselves or to others.

"Extreme risk laws are a no-brainer," said Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville. "So the reason they've been adopted it in 19 states red and blue states is that most people, most gun owners, just value life. They know that these are easy things for us to do in a sensible thing for us to do."

Under the process, a petition may be filed by a law enforcement officer, a law enforcement agency or a person who is related to the respondent by blood, marriage, or adoption to allege that a named individual poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to the respondent’s self or others by having access to a firearm or ammunition. A judge hears the petition and makes a ruling on the protection order.

Another proposal would ban large-capacity magazines. This law would prohibit the sale or manufacture of high-capacity magazines in Tennessee. It creates an offense of a Class A misdemeanor for a person to manufacture, import, keep for sale or offer or expose for sale or to give, lend, buy or receive a large-capacity magazine. The bill exempts federal, state or local law enforcement.

Democrats also want to ban bump stocks.

According to the ATF, bump stocks fall within the definition of “machine gun” under federal law, as such devices allow a shooter of a semiautomatic firearm to initiate a continuous firing cycle with a single pull of the trigger. This bill would create a class E felony for intentionally or knowingly possessing, manufacturing, transporting, repairing, or selling a semiautomatic rifle that is equipped, altered, or modified to include any bump stock.

They also want to expand universal background checks.

The bill would require the sale or transfer of a firearm to occur through a federally licensed gun dealer. It would create a Class B misdemeanor offense for sales or transfers that are intentionally not conducted through a gun dealer.

Sen. Yarbro says there are numerous procedural pathways to get this bill heard including re-opening committees, using delay bills and adding amendments to current bills.