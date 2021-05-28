Demolition begins at Stoner Creek Elementary more than a year after tornado

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Demolition began at Stoner Creek Elementary School (SCE) Thursday after a deadly tornado ripped through the building more than a year ago.

It's one of two schools that were caught in the path of the tornado, which displaced thousands of students.

The construction zone at SCE will have an 8-foot fence around it to make sure only authorized personnel can access it.

"We've been waiting a long time for this process to start so it's exciting to see this organized mess come into play and we'll be ready for a new building very soon," said Amanda Smith.

SCE students will use 20 temporary units (equal to 40 classrooms), on SCE’s traditional site for the 2021-2022 school year. It's called "Bobcat Village" and will be used while SCE is being rebuilt.

Wilson County Schools Bobcat Village rendering

School officials are hoping it will be ready fall but if not, a backup plan is in place, which is for students to use the mostly undamaged north wing of West Wilson Middle School until the portables arrive.

Similar demolition work is expected to begin at West Wilson Middle soon.