Demolition to Concourse A is underway at BNA as the airport continues renovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Demolition to the existing Concourse A is underway at BNA as the airport continues it's renovation plans.
The new Concourse A is part of the $3 billion grown and renovation plan, New Horizon.
Concourse A reconstruction is expected to be complete in July 2028 and feature:
- 16 gates
- Two baggage claim devices
- Two 120-foot-long moving walkways
- 24 ticket counters
- 28,000 square feet of concessions space
- Larger & more efficient restrooms
- Mother’s room
- Service animal relief area
- Departures level outdoor terrace for plane watching
- 20,000 square feet of mezzanine airline lounges with outdoor terrace & indoor balcony
