Demolition to Concourse A is underway at BNA as the airport continues renovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Demolition to the existing Concourse A is underway at BNA as the airport continues it's renovation plans.

The new Concourse A is part of the $3 billion grown and renovation plan, New Horizon.

Concourse A reconstruction is expected to be complete in July 2028 and feature:



16 gates

Two baggage claim devices

Two 120-foot-long moving walkways

24 ticket counters

28,000 square feet of concessions space

Larger & more efficient restrooms

Mother’s room

Service animal relief area

Departures level outdoor terrace for plane watching

20,000 square feet of mezzanine airline lounges with outdoor terrace & indoor balcony

