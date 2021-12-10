Dems, GOP to hold primaries ahead of next year's Metro School Board elections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Both Democrats and Republicans will hold primaries ahead of next year's Metro Public School Board elections. Williamson County has since followed suit and requested partisan school board elections.

The updates comes after several days of back-and-forth over each party's decision to pick partisan candidates.

Democrats made their decision based on the condition of Republicans voting to do the same.

The new requirement is a direct result of a new special session law which allows counties to hold partisan elections. The candidates would appear on the primary ballot in May.

Candidates for school board still have a deadline in February if they intend to run for office.

The new rule faced opposition in the state legislature and even some parties participating are doing so because they feel they have to.