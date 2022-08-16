Department of Corrections visitor charged with murder after kiss leads to overdose

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is facing murder charges after being accused of smuggling drugs that ultimately killed a man at a Tennessee Department of Correction facility.

According to the Department of Corrections, Rachal Dollard was seen passing drugs to an inmate while they exchanged a kiss in February. The inmate, Joshua Brown, swallowed a balloon pellet which had half an ounce of methamphetamine.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Dollard is being held in the Hickman County jail on charges of second-degree murder as well as the introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

“This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow,” said David Imhof, Director of TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct. “Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities.”

Brown had been serving an 11-year sentence on drug-related charges.