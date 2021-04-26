Dept. of Health: 'Thousands of children' are behind on routine vaccinations due to pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — The Tennessee Department of Health is reminding parents to keep their childrens' routine checkups and vaccinations up-to-date, saying "thousands of children" are behind on vaccinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know there are thousands of children in Tennessee who are behind on vaccinations because of the pandemic,” Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP said in a press release. "It is critical that all children are up-to-date with their childhood vaccinations so they are protected and so that Tennessee avoids additional disease outbreaks."

Doctor Piercey issued the reminder on National Infant Immunization Week (NIIW), which highlights the positive impact of vaccination on the lives of infants and children.

She said on-time vaccinations are becoming even more important for children as COVID-19 restrictions are loosened and they return to in-person play and learning. She urged parents to check with their child’s medical provider or county health department to schedule any missed appointments during the pandemic shutdown.