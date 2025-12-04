Deputies find child amid fentanyl and guns inside home; four people arrested

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four people were arrested after deputies found a 15-month-old child inside a Monterey home with fentanyl, meth and firearms, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a suspected drug house on Old Walton Road and encountered Tammy Swallows, Dwight Wilson, Avery Gilpatrick Jr. and Cherish Threet. Investigators say Threet was locked in a room with the child, where fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and two guns — one loaded — were within reach. DCS took emergency custody.
Detectives also seized roughly 7 grams of fentanyl, 1 gram of meth and more than $1,000 in cash.
Swallows, Wilson and Gilpatrick Jr. were charged with aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment, each receiving a $200,000 bond. Threet faces additional drug and weapons charges and is held on a $417,000 bond. All are due in court Jan. 5.
