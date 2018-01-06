Deputies Fire At Suspect; TBI Investigating

BURNS, Tenn. - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to an officer-involved shooting in Dickson County.

Hickman County deputies were looking for an a man who had outstanding warrants out of Hickman County, at an address on Porter Road in Burns, TN.

Deputies saw that man, Thomas Potts, arrive in a vehicle at that location, and attempted to take him into custody.

Potts refused their commands, and put the car into reverse. He allegedly drove in the direction of the officers at a high rate of speed. Officers fired shots at the vehicle, but the driver continued, hitting the officers’ car, and another vehicle.

Officials said Potts continued driving through a field until the car wrecked into a tree. At that point, the man got out of the vehicle, saying he had a gun. Officers deployed a taser to subdue the man, and took him into custody.

Neither Potts nor the deputies sustained any injuries.