MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man died after a shooting Monday evening in Montgomery County.

Deputies were called to the 2200 block of Mockingbird Hill Road Monday around 6:30 p.m.

A man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say a suspect has been detained for questioning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was isolated and there is no active threat to the public.