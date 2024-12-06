Deputies responding to isolated, barricading incident inside a Montgomery County church

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities in Montgomery County said a man was barricaded in a church and locked himself in the pantry.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies said this is happening at Lifepoint Church. Dispatch had a report of an unknown man entering the building.

Deputies said they cleared the building but found the man locked in that location.

Authorities said the scene is secure, and law enforcement is contacting the individual. This is an ongoing but isolated incident. Please stay away from the church during this time.

