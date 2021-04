NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sumner County deputies are asking the public for help in the search for runaway teen Tylilah Law.

The 16-year-old was last seen April 1 by her brother at their home in Gallatin. She was wearing a black jean jacket, pink Nike shirt, jeans and black Nike shoes with a gold stripe. She is described as 5'5" 190 lbs with black hair in a low-cut fade.

If you see her, call the Sumner County Emergency Communications Center at 615-451-3838.