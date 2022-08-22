Deputy jailer in Kentucky arrested on charges of sexual abuse, video voyeurism

DIXON, Ky. (WTVF) — A deputy jailer was arrested after Kentucky State Police investigated a complaint involving 29-year-old Aaron Drewicz.

Upon investigation, Kentucky State Police found that Drewics had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on duty.

He has been charged with 3 counts of video voyeurism, 3 counts of promoting contraband 1st degree, 1 count of sexual abuse 2nd degree (Detention Facility), and 3 counts of official misconduct 1st degree.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing at this time.