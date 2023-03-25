Deputy shot in the shoulder in Dickson County, scene still active

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dickson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a welfare check Friday evening that has now turned into a suspect barricaded in a home and an officer shot.

Officials tell NewsChannel 5 that a SWAT team is still at the location on Potter Road. Negotiators are talking with the suspect. Authorities said the officer is stable after he was shot near the shoulder with a rifle.

Authorities said the sheriff doesn't believe the deputy returned fire.

There have been 17 deadly shootings involving officers this year, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation data.

